Mohammad Hayat Khan Appointed Secretary (Legal-IR Wing)

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mohammad Hayat Khan, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services, as Secretary (Legal-IR Wing), FBR (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mohammad Hayat Khan, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services, as Secretary (Legal-IR Wing), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, he has relinquished from the post of Additional Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

The FBR also informed that Muhammad Umer Yunus, BS-19 Officer, IR Services, has assumed the additional charge of the Post Additional Commissioner-IR, Lyallpur Zone (Range-I&II) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

