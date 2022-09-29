UrduPoint.com

Mohmand Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Gets New Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Khawaja Abdul Quddus has been elected as unopposed president while Asad Amin and Ikramuddin were elected senior vice president and vice president respectively of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) for the year 2022-13 here on Thursday.

The Election Commissioner, Khawaja Yawar Naseer and members election committee, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Dr Yousaf Shah have notified their unopposed election.

Similarly, Raza Khan, Malik Mohammad Hanif, Zafar Ali Shah, Abdul Quddus Anis-ur-Rehman, Malik Abdul Wali, Shakireen, Abid Shah, Zubair Gul, Ikramuddin, Mujeeb and Hidayat Shah were elected members of the executive committee unopposed.

The outgoing president, Sajjad Ali has congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the chamber and expressed the hope that they will leave no stone unturn for promotion of trade and industry and resolution of the problems of the business community.

