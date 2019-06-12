Mohmand Chamber terms federal budget as important milestone in progress of the country

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan has termed the Federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 as an important milestone in progress and stability of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed these views while chairing a meeting of chamber members including Sajjad Ali, Haji Wakeel, Shiekh Abdul Razzaq, Nasir Khan Bajauri and others.

The participants of the meeting expressed the hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also present a people's friendly budget.

Ghulam Nabi said due to measures announced in federal budget, circular debt will decrease and pave way for progress and development in the country.

President Mohmand Chamber said in the prevailing circumstances it was not possible to present better budget than this one where focus has been given on expansion of tax net.

The federal government has successfully reduced trade deficit by Dollar four billion, circular debt reduced by Rs. 12 billion, he added.

The meeting attendants also appreciated measures being taken by FIA for prevention of illegal sale of US Dollars, illegal money exchange through hundi and Haval businesses.

They said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the new journey of development has a good beginning and hopefully country will soon return on the path of progress and development.