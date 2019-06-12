UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohmand Chamber Terms Federal Budget As Important Milestone In Progress Of The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

Mohmand Chamber terms federal budget as important milestone in progress of the country

President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan has termed the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 as an important milestone in progress and stability of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan has termed the Federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 as an important milestone in progress and stability of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed these views while chairing a meeting of chamber members including Sajjad Ali, Haji Wakeel, Shiekh Abdul Razzaq, Nasir Khan Bajauri and others.

The participants of the meeting expressed the hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also present a people's friendly budget.

Ghulam Nabi said due to measures announced in federal budget, circular debt will decrease and pave way for progress and development in the country.

President Mohmand Chamber said in the prevailing circumstances it was not possible to present better budget than this one where focus has been given on expansion of tax net.

The federal government has successfully reduced trade deficit by Dollar four billion, circular debt reduced by Rs. 12 billion, he added.

The meeting attendants also appreciated measures being taken by FIA for prevention of illegal sale of US Dollars, illegal money exchange through hundi and Haval businesses.

They said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the new journey of development has a good beginning and hopefully country will soon return on the path of progress and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Dollar Budget Sale Progress Nasir Chamber Abdul Razzaq Sajjad Ali Money Federal Investigation Agency Commerce Hundi Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore Developement Authority orders for mutual tr ..

49 seconds ago

Dr Yasmin pays surprise visit to children ward of ..

50 seconds ago

Gold price hit all time high at Rs 72,600 per tola ..

52 seconds ago

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

17 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmakers Fail to Elect Lower Chamber Speak ..

54 seconds ago

3 CRPF men killed, six injured in Islamabad attack ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.