Open Menu

Mohsin And Huma IT Centre Conducts Written Test For 2nd Batch

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Mohsin and Huma IT Centre conducts written test for 2nd batch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Mohsin and Huma IT Centre, an initiative spearheaded by Aziz Jan Trust, conducted written test for its second batch here at Qayyum sports Complex on Sunday.

This significant event marked another stride in the endeavor to equip the local youth with essential IT skills.

The second batch of Skills for Market Information Technology (SMIT) course drew a commendable participation of 5,000 student.

This initiative aims to provide intensive IT training to an additional 2,000 students across varying course durations, ranging from six months to a year. Courses encompass a spectrum of modern IT fields, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mobile app development, web development, graphic design, video animation, and CCNA. Notably, these courses are facilitated by proficient instructors and, importantly, are offered free of charge to eligible candidates.

Launched in September 2023, this initiative, jointly operated by Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust, continues its mission from the success of the 1st batch, where 1,400 students were selected among 3,000 applicants for these transformative courses. The Primary goal is to empower local youth by imparting crucial IT skills, unlocking new prospects for personal and professional growth.

Aziz Jan Trust, the philanthropic arm of Aziz Group of Industries, has been Instrumental in revolutionizing the education sector. Their Aziz Jan Institute of Learning at SOS Village Peshawar stands as a symbol of quality education, benefiting over 1200 underprivileged children. Moreover, their benevolent efforts extend to providing free meals to communities, including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, and offering scholarships to deserving students across various educational institutions.

Completion of these courses promises manifold benefits, offering opportunities for employment in global IT firms and paving the way for self-employment with substantial earnings. Additionally, the internationally recognized certifications obtained through these courses elevate the career prospects of participants.

The collaborative efforts between Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust reflect a shared commitment to empower Peshawar's youth with essential skills crucial in today's dynamic IT landscape. This initiative underscores their dedication to fostering education, knowledge, and economic development within the region.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Sports Education Mobile Student Reading Somali Shilling September Sunday Market Event From Allied Rental Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

17 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

17 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

17 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business