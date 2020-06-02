UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohsin Mushtaq Appointed As Official Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:19 PM

Mohsin Mushtaq appointed as official spokesperson

The Finance Division Tuesday notified the appointment of Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, as the official spokesperson of the Division with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Finance Division Tuesday notified the appointment of Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, as the official spokesperson of the Division with immediate effect.

According to official notification issued here, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna is a senior civil servant and has serving as Special Secretary in the Finance Division.

The newly appointed spokesperson could be reached at 051-9201023, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after s ..

16 minutes ago

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores ..

7 minutes ago

Coach Rohr vows to make Nigeria champions of Afric ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's virus deaths near 30,000 top 10,000 in Me ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths in Russia surpass 5,000

2 minutes ago

PTA educating public on preventive measures agains ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.