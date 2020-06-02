Mohsin Mushtaq appointed as official spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Finance Division Tuesday notified the appointment of Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, as the official spokesperson of the Division with immediate effect.

According to official notification issued here, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna is a senior civil servant and has serving as Special Secretary in the Finance Division.

The newly appointed spokesperson could be reached at 051-9201023, the statement added.