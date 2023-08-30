Mohsin Naqi urged to take notice of non-payments to printers, publishers by PCTB

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and relevant authorities to take notice of non-payment of Rs 5.5 billion to respective printers and publishers by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) as they were facing a severe financial crunch

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar made this demand after having detailed meeting with a delegation of printers and publishers led by Khalid Pervaiz here at Lahore Chamber. The LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, former president Muhammad Ali Mian, former vice president Faheemur Rehman Saigol, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Secretary Information Zikaria Butt and All Pakistan Printers Association (APPA) Chairman Syed Makram Abbas also spoke on the occasion.

The delegation informed the LCCI office-bearers that Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board had issued a tender worth Rs 15 billion for printing of text books for students of public sector schools, however, the payment of Rs. 5.5 billion for this printing was still pending. They added that price of paper had increased many times and if the Board did not pay the remaining amount of Rs.

5.5 billion to the printers and publishers, they would not be able to print textbooks for next academic year and millions of students would not get free books thus putting their career at stake. The government should take an immediate notice of this situation and direct the relevant authorities to take steps for early payment of Rs 5.5 billion to printers and publishers because tenders were issued only when there were funds available. Printers and publishers should be paid according to the terms of the tender otherwise they would have no other option but to go for street protest.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed concern over this situation and urged Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Chief Secretary, Provincial Secretary education and Secretary Schools to take immediate action for payments of outstanding dues to printers and publishers enabling them to continue their businesses. If the payments were not furnished, he apprehended, the academic career of millions of students would be at stake. The government should resolve this issue at the earliest, he added.