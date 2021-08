ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Moin-Ud-Din Ahmad Wani, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Secretary FBR, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, he has assumed the charge of the post.