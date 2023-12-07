MoIP conducts first meeting of IAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Industries and Production conducted a meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council (IAC) to address critical issues and propose actionable strategies for the enhancement of the country's industrial sector.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz presided over the meeting while Secretary of Industries and Production, Syed Asad Rehman Gilani was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

This meeting is a crucial step towards realizing Dr. Gohar Ejaz's ambitious "Vision Pakistan: Road to $100 Billion Exports."

During the meeting, each private sector member of the Industrial Advisory Council presented their perspectives and expertise.

The presentations shed light on the challenges faced by the industrial sector and provided valuable, practical suggestions for its improvement.

This gathering symbolized a collaborative effort to harness the vast potential of Pakistan's industrial landscape and it aligns with the national objective of achieving $100 billion in exports.

The Ministry anticipates that the outcomes of this meeting will pave the way for innovative solutions, policy recommendations, and collaborative initiatives that will contribute significantly to the growth and sustainability of the industrial sector.