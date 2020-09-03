UrduPoint.com
MoIP Starts Review Of Automotive Policy: Hammad

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:46 PM

MoIP starts review of automotive policy: Hammad

Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Thursday said that his ministry and Engineering Development Board (EDB) had started work to review automotive sector policy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Thursday said that his ministry and Engineering Development board (EDB) had started work to review automotive sector policy.

In a Tweet, he said that the policy would address the issue of premium being charged due to overbooking of cars.

He said that previously the government announced Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for 2-3 wheeler, buses and trucks and now it was working on EV policy for 4 wheelers.

Hammad said that proposals of EV policy would be presented to the cabinet after consultations with Ministries of Climate Change and Science and Technology.

