MoITT introduces standardized quality test to ensure job opportunities for graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has introduced a standardized quality test in all universities across Pakistan to enhance job opportunities for fresh graduates.

An official from the Ministry of IT said that this decision aims to revamp IT education in collaboration with various entities, including the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the National Computing Accreditation Council, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Export board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Students who successfully pass the test will be eligible for job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program.

He said, funds will be allocated to support special industry courses in universities, with the goal of preparing students to meet current industry trends and demands.

The official explained that the National Computing Accreditation Council will consider the pass rate of students to determine a university’s rating and the permissible enrollment of IT students.

He said that Pakistani universities currently produce 20,000 to 22,000 IT graduates annually, but only 2,000 of them manage to secure employment.