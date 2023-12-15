ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to commence an EAD approved project to boost Pakistan's ICT industry exports to Japan and promote collaboration between public and private entities.

The formal Record of Discussions was signed by Ali Asghar, Senior Joint Secretary MoITT\), Kinoshita Yasumitsu, Chief Representative JICA Pakistan Office, Zeeshan Khattak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pakistan Software Export board and Hamid Karim, Deputy Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Japan, said a news release issued here on Friday,

The occasion was witnessed by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humaira, Asfand Yar Khan, Director General IT, MoITT, Raza Sukhera, Chief Industry Development Officer, PSEB and other officials from Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and JICA.

This strategic partnership aimed to propel Pakistan's ICT sector onto the international stage, fostering collaborations, joint ventures and export opportunities. The JICA-funded collaborative effort, titled "The Project for Strengthening the Business Collaboration of ICT Industry in Pakistan," spans three years and will be executed by the PSEB.

The project aimed to increase Pakistan's ICT industry exports to Japan, establish and operate a framework for promoting Pakistan's ICT industry in Japan, develop a portal site for Pakistani ICT companies to facilitate business matching, promote the use of credit information for business matching with Japanese companies, strengthen the ICT export promotion planning capacity of the PSEB, and improve operational capacity for promoting business matching between Pakistan's ICT industry and Japanese industries.

The JICA will provide insights into Japanese market dynamics, competition, and product positioning.

The collaboration will facilitate capacity-building programs, training workshops, and business networking events to enhance the skills of Pakistani ICT professionals, entrepreneurs, and startups.

The JICA's expertise in digital marketing and branding will aid Pakistani ICT companies in developing effective online marketing strategies, optimizing their digital platforms, and enhancing their brand presence through SEO, social media marketing, content creation, and online advertising.