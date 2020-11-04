MOL Group launches Female Engineer Scholarship Program

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ):MOL Group, the parent company of MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V. has launched GROWWW Female Engineer Scholarship Program under which female students of 11 Pakistani universities will be given an open opportunity to build their career in the energy sector, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The international scholarship programme running for four years now has been launched in Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Pakistan, Czech Republic, Poland and Austria this year. Under this program, MOL Pakistan will be seeking applications from the young and talented female students that are pursuing a degree in a technical, natural science, engineering or technology fields.

Through this program, the applicants can gain more knowledge about the energy sector and can showcase their talents through the online competition.

MOL Group is paying special attention to support young talent and each year 100 fresh graduates join the company through the Growww programme.

Zdravka Demeter Bubalo, HR Senior Vice President MOL Group has said that for the first time in the period of last 14 years they welcomed Growwwers of 2020 with an online event, and now we are launching Growww Female Engineers Scholarship Programme, through which we support those university students, who aim to venture in a competitive sector.

"MOL Group believes in the power of diversity and inclusion, therefore we are committed to create such an environment and community, where talent, cooperation and efficiency count. We must prove to young women, that they can build a solid career in the energy sector. As an international energy company, we need to lead as an example, to empower women, and to develop engineers of the future," he added.

The following universities in Pakistan have been selected as partners for this scholarship program; University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) Topi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST National University Islamabad, University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir AJK and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences Quetta Balochistan.

