Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Moldova and Gazprom have agreed to extend the contract on gas supplies to the republic for five years, deliveries will begin on November 1, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova said on Friday.

"Negotiations between the Moldovan delegation and Gazprom have ended in St. Petersburg. Under the agreement, the contract between Gazprom and Moldovagaz will be extended for five years, using the formula proposed by the Moldovan side," the ministry said on Facebook.