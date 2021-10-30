UrduPoint.com

Moldova Agrees With Gazprom To Extend Gas Supply Contract For 5 Years

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Moldova and Gazprom have agreed to extend the contract on gas supplies to the republic for five years, deliveries will begin on November 1, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova said on Friday.

"Negotiations between the Moldovan delegation and Gazprom have ended in St. Petersburg.

Under the agreement, the contract between Gazprom and Moldovagaz will be extended for five years, using the formula proposed by the Moldovan side," the ministry said on Facebook.

The Russian gas giant confirmed the extension of the contract.

"Gazprom and Moldovagaz have extended the contract for the supply of Russian gas to Moldovan consumers from November 1, 2021 for a period of five years on mutually beneficial terms," Gazprom said on Telegran.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Facebook St. Petersburg Moldova November Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

PP-206, Khanewal by election on Dec 16, announces ..

PP-206, Khanewal by election on Dec 16, announces ECP

19 minutes ago
 UN chief warns G20 of 'serious risk' of failure at ..

UN chief warns G20 of 'serious risk' of failure at climate talks

19 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for fair land acquisition, enhanced ..

Prime Minister for fair land acquisition, enhanced forestation under Kashmir pac ..

19 minutes ago
 Riyadh Considers Possibility of Severing Diplomati ..

Riyadh Considers Possibility of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon - Sou ..

19 minutes ago
 Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

1 hour ago
 UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.