Moldova Allocates $162Mln to Create Natural Gas Reserves - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu has announced a budgetary allocation of 150 million Euros ($162 Million) for a project called "Reliable Supply of Natural Gas in Moldova," set to be implemented during summer.

"We will continue to work to ensure the security of the energy sector. We have allocated 150 million euros for the establishment of natural gas reserves this summer," Spinu told a briefing on Tuesday.

The Moldovan government took a loan of 200 million Moldovan lei ($11 million) to improve energy efficiency in public buildings, such as hospitals, kindergartens and schools.

"Moldova will be provided with gas and electricity, whatever the outcome of the situation with Gazprom. In addition, I want to assure you that we do not plan to raise the gas tariff," Spinu added.

In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia's Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.

On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting from November 1. Gazprom agreed to sign the contract on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.