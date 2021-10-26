Moldova Announces Trial Gas Purchase From Polish Company PGNiG Amid Energy Crisis

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moldova has signed a contract for the trial purchase of a million cubic meters of gas from the Polish company PGNiG, the press service of the Moldovan Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

"The Government of the Republic of Moldova announces that today, on October 25, 2021, a contract was signed for the trial purchase of one million cubic meters of natural gas between the state-owned company Energocom and the Polish company PGNiG," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The government noted that Moldova is thereby purchasing gas from an alternative source for the first time. The purchase was made in order to assess the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources, as well as to balance low pressure in the natural gas supply system. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the purchase of gas from a Polish company will not affect the tariff for consumers in any way.

"PGNiG Supply & Trading, in cooperation with the US-Ukrainian ERU Group, has won a bid for the supply of natural gas to Moldova .

.. This will be the first gas supply to this country from a non-Russian source," PGNiG said on Monday.

The Polish operator clarified that PGNiG Supply & Trading, in cooperation with the ERU Group, will supply one million cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova on Tuesday, October 26.

On October 1, Russian energy giant Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. On October 6, the Moldovagaz company reported that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeded the supply of fuel from Russia, with possible consequences for electrical supply. On October 22, the country's parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.