Moldova Approves Series Of Tax Measures To Satisfy IMF Demands For New Tranche

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Moldova's government approved on Friday a series of new tax measures as a step to satisfying a set of conditions outlined by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order for the country to receive a loan, Moldovan Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilita said.

In July, IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Moldova, which, upon the approval of its reviews by the international fund, may secure the Eastern European country its next loan tranche in the amount of roughly $46.5 million.

"Today, the government approved several tax measures in order to ensure fiscal stability that has been discussed as part of the IMF's renewed economic program," Gavrilita said.

The finance minister added that without the new tax measures, Moldova would not receive financial assistance from the European Union.

An IMF mission headed by Ruben Atoyan arrived in Moldova in late June to assess the country's economic situation. After signing the staff-level agreement, Atoyan said that the final decision on Moldova's loan tranche may be made in September.

The IMF suspended its external financing program for Moldova in 2018, citing the government's failure to fight corruption and implement structural reforms.

