UrduPoint.com

Moldova Asked To Pay For Gas On November 26, Gazprom Agreed Not To Stop Supplies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Moldova Asked to Pay for Gas on November 26, Gazprom Agreed Not to Stop Supplies

Moldova addressed Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies from today and promised to pay for it on Friday, and the company decided to agree as an exception and understanding the situation in the republic, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Moldova addressed Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies from today and promised to pay for it on Friday, and the company decided to agree as an exception and understanding the situation in the republic, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"The Moldovan government has asked Gazprom not to stop gas supplies from today. At the same time, the Moldovan side fully recognizes the legitimacy of Gazprom's actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26, this year. Gazprom, as an exception, showing goodwill and understanding of the difficult situation the citizens of the Republic of Moldova may find themselves in, agreed with this request," Kupriyanov said.

