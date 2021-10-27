Moldova Borrows Gas From Ukraine, Romania to Maintain Pressure in Pipes - Importer

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Ukraine and Romania have lent gas to Moldova to help it balance the pressure in the national gas transmission system, which had suffered a deficit in gas supply that put a critical limit on its operation, the Moldovan company handling imports, Moldovatransgaz, said on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency over gas shortage, fast-tracking budgetary funding for procurement of additional fuel to maintain the necessary pressure in the pipeline. Moldovatransgaz was mandated to handle the procurement.

"Ukraine has lent natural gas to balance our gas transportation system, and Moldova will be able to use the provided gas supplies until October 31, 2021.

Romania has also provided its support, rendering substantial assistance in managing the natural gas transmission system of our country," Moldovatransgaz said on Facebook.

Moldova will have to pay them back as soon as it gets enough gas to ensure uninterrupted transit and fuel volume covering the domestic demand, the importer said.

On October 1, Russian gas company Gazprom gave Moldova a one-month contract extension as they were negotiating a new long-term deal. Less than a week after that the Moldovan government said that the domestic consumption has exceeded the gas volume imported from Russia.