Moldova Continues to Receive Russian Gas in June - Moldovagaz Chief

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Moldova continues to receive Russian gas in June at a price of about $880 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is $40 less than in May, the head of Moldova's national energy company Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said on Wednesday.

"Natural gas is being supplied to Moldova as usual, in line with the terms of the contract with PJSC Gazprom. The purchase price of the energy carrier in June will be about $880 per 1,000 cubic meters for JSC Moldovagaz, given the heat value," Ceban said on Telegram.

In comparison, in May, the cost of gas for Moldova was $920.

In October 2021, Russian gas giant Gazprom and Moldovagaz reached a new agreement on gas supplies for five years, with Chisinau pledging to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

The audit tender failed, including due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate.

The situation put Moldova at risk of having supplies halted; however, on April 29, Gazprom confirmed that it had reserved the required volumes of fuel, though deliveries for June had not yet been agreed upon. According to the Russian side, it decided to sign the contract on the conditions voiced by Chisinau, given the difficult situation in the republic. At the same time, the contract stipulates that gas supplies must be paid for in advance.