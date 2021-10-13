Moldova Declares 'Alarm Mode' in Energy Sector Due to Situation With Gas - Government

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday that the Commission for Emergency Situations had decided to introduce an "alarm mode" in the energy sector in the country due to the situation on the gas market

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday that the Commission for Emergency Situations had decided to introduce an "alarm mode" in the energy sector in the country due to the situation on the gas market.

On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month, but the price was set at to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, while the average purchase price for gas in Moldova in 2021 is $200 per 1,000 cubic meters. Negotiations on the conclusion of a long-term contract are ongoing. The country's gas distributor Moldovagaz said on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply from Russia, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity.

On the initiative of the government, a commission on emergency situations was convened to discuss problems in the energy sector.

"An alarm regime was announced due to the situation in the gas sector, it is necessary that we are ready for any situation. This regime is needed so that state institutions can take measures to protect citizens and ensure the country's energy security," Spinu said.

If the authorities are unable to resolve the crisis situation, a state of emergency in energy sector may be introduced. However, the government hopes to sign a new contract with Gazprom by the end of October.