Moldova Discusses Abolishing Advance Payments for Gas With Gazprom - Spinu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moldova is discussing with Gazprom the possibility of abolishing advance payments for gas with Russia's Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday.

"I discussed with the head of Gazprom the possibility of canceling the advance payment, at least for January. Perhaps a meeting of the supervisory board on this issue will take place in the near future," Spinu told a briefing.