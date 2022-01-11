UrduPoint.com

Moldova Discusses Abolishing Advance Payments For Gas With Gazprom - Spinu

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Moldova Discusses Abolishing Advance Payments for Gas With Gazprom - Spinu

Moldova is discussing with Gazprom the possibility of abolishing advance payments for gas with Russia's Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moldova is discussing with Gazprom the possibility of abolishing advance payments for gas with Russia's Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday.

"I discussed with the head of Gazprom the possibility of canceling the advance payment, at least for January. Perhaps a meeting of the supervisory board on this issue will take place in the near future," Spinu told a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Moldova January Gas

Recent Stories

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 European stocks bounce back at open

European stocks bounce back at open

1 minute ago
 PTCL Group wins the prestigious Global Diversity, ..

PTCL Group wins the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmar ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Se ..

Vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is Now Available in Pakis ..

31 minutes ago
 Japan further extends strict entry ban until end o ..

Japan further extends strict entry ban until end of February amid Omicron concer ..

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end day on negative note

Hong Kong stocks end day on negative note

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.