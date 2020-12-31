UrduPoint.com
Moldova Extends Contract For Supply, Transit Of Gas From Russia Through 2021 - Moldovagaz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Moldova Extends Contract for Supply, Transit of Gas From Russia Through 2021 - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Moldova has extended the contract for the transit and supply of natural gas from Russia until the end of next year, the press service of the country's gas transportation operator, Moldovagaz, said.

"Existing contracts for the transit and supply of natural gas to the Republic of Moldova by PJSC Gazprom have been extended for a year.

According to the public relations department of JSC Moldovagaz, the relevant documents were approved at a meeting of the company's supervisory board and signed in due course," Moldovagaz said on Facebook.

This summer, Moldovagaz began negotiations with Gazprom to conclude a three-year contract for the supply of natural gas, but the negotiations have not yet been completed. Moldova now buys gas from Gazprom under an agreement that was signed back in 2008, gas prices are formed depending on the price of oil on global markets.

