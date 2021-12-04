UrduPoint.com

Moldova Gas Debt Issue Not To Arise Again - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova and Moldovagaz are doing everything necessary to ensure that the situation with the debt for gas to Russian Gazprom does not repeat itself, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday.

"I don't think that such a situation will arise again, I constantly support negotiations with Moldovagaz ... Part of the amount has already been transferred, although there is still time until the 20th (December), there will be subsidies from the state. Moldovagaz almost paid for gas for November and will soon start paying for December," Spinu said as aired by RTR Moldova broadcaster.

According to Spinu, the government has already done "everything necessary" to provide the population with gas, in particular, provided compensation to the households.

On November 25, the Moldovan parliament, at the request of the government, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the $74 million debt to Gazprom for gas received in October and November. The next day Russian gas giant Gazprom confirmed receiving the payment from Moldovagaz.

