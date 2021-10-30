(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Moldova and Gazprom agreed to audit the debt of the Moldovagaz company, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova said.

"Moldova and Gazprom have reached an agreement on the price calculation formula, audit of Moldovagaz's debt and the need for subsequent negotiations to establish a schedule for the calculation," the ministry said in a Facebook post on Friday.

On October 29, following the negotiations between Alexey Miller, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu and Chairman of the board of Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban, a protocol was signed to resolve current issues in the gas sector, the press service of Gazprom said.

Earlier Spinu said that the country's authorities want to conduct an independent audit to confirm the existence of a $700 million debt to Gazprom.

On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the gas supply for a month. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from the Russian Federation, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 22, the country's parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas volumes in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.