UrduPoint.com

Moldova, Gazprom Agreed To Audit Moldovagaz's Debt - Ministry Of Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Moldova, Gazprom Agreed to Audit Moldovagaz's Debt - Ministry of Infrastructure

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Moldova and Gazprom agreed to audit the debt of the Moldovagaz company, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova said.

"Moldova and Gazprom have reached an agreement on the price calculation formula, audit of Moldovagaz's debt and the need for subsequent negotiations to establish a schedule for the calculation," the ministry said in a Facebook post on Friday.

On October 29, following the negotiations between Alexey Miller, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu and Chairman of the board of Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban, a protocol was signed to resolve current issues in the gas sector, the press service of Gazprom said.

Earlier Spinu said that the country's authorities want to conduct an independent audit to confirm the existence of a $700 million debt to Gazprom.

On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the gas supply for a month. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from the Russian Federation, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 22, the country's parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas volumes in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia Energy Crisis Parliament Budget Facebook Company Lead Price Moldova May October Gas Post From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

2 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

2 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

2 hours ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.