Moldova-Gazprom Contract To Be Signed Soon - President Dodon

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Moldova-Gazprom Contract to Be Signed Soon - President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Wednesday the republic would sign a contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom on gas supplies for the next three years within the next few days.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu paid an official visit to Moscow on Wednesday, where he met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A trip to Moscow for Chicu was the first foreign visit after being appointed prime minister.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, following Russian-Moldovan negotiations, said Russia and Moldova had agreed to extend the gas supply contract, the price of Russian gas for the republic from the beginning of 2020 would drop to $173 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"Details were discussed today regarding gas supplies to the republic. A contract with Gazprom for three years will be signed within the next few days," Dodon said on the Moldova 1 television channel, commenting on Chicu's visit.

