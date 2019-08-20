UrduPoint.com
Moldova, Gazprom Discuss Importing Russian Gas Through TurkStream - Economy Minister

Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:08 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Moldova seeks importing Russian gas through the TurkStream gas pipeline and is engaged in relevant negotiations with Gazprom, Moldovan Economy Minister Vadim Brinzan said on Tuesday.

Since the contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine expires in the end of the year, Moldova is currently looking for other possibilities to import Russian gas.

"We are negotiating with Gazprom in order to receive gas through the TurkStream. We plan to initiate ... talks between Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova on importing gas through the pipeline and on relevant technical and economical aspects," Brinzan said at a briefing.

