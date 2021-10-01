Moldova, Gazprom Extend Contract for Russian Gas Supply Until End of October - Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The contract for the supply of gas from Russia to Moldova has been extended until the end of October, enabling Moldova to receive Russian gas on the same terms, while the parties are negotiating a new three-year contract, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu said on Thursday.

The contract, signed by Moldova and Russia in 2008, was due to expire at the end of September, but has been extended for another month. The negotiations on a new contract between Gazprom and Moldavagaz, initiated in the summer of 2020, are still in process.

"Negotiations on the supply of natural gas to Moldova continue. In order not to interrupt the supply of gas for a short time, a few minutes ago we confirmed the extension of the contract between Moldova and Gazprom for 1 month," Spinu said on Facebook.

The deputy prime minister noted that during this month Moldova will receive gas on the same terms.

Moldova does not have its own proven gas reserves and meets its fuel needs by importing from Russia. The contract, according to which Russia supplies Moldova with natural gas, has been extended several times since its signing.