Moldova, Gazprom Tentatively Agreed to Extend Gas Supply Deal for Few Years - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Moldova and Russian energy giant Gazprom have reached a preliminary agreement on the extension of the current agreement for gas supply to the republic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon told reporters Friday.

"As for the agreement between Moldovagaz and Gazprom. I understand that there is a desire and openness on the part of Gazprom to extend the current formula and the current agreement for several years, there is a preliminary agreement," Dodon said at the Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum.

