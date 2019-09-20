- Home
Moldova, Gazprom Tentatively Agreed To Extend Gas Supply Deal For Few Years - President
Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:16 PM
Moldova and Russian energy giant Gazprom have reached a preliminary agreement on the extension of the current agreement for gas supply to the republic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon told reporters Friday
"As for the agreement between Moldovagaz and Gazprom. I understand that there is a desire and openness on the part of Gazprom to extend the current formula and the current agreement for several years, there is a preliminary agreement," Dodon said at the Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum.