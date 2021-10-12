Moldova Has No Right to Reject Alternative Sources of Gas Supply - Parliament Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Moldova has no right to reject alternative sources of gas supplies, including from Romania and Ukraine, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said.

The preferential gas contract for Moldova expired on September 30. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on October 1 that the contract had been extended for a month, and negotiations to conclude a long-term agreement are continuing.

The gas price for the republic has grown to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, while the average annual purchase price for gas in Moldova in 2021 is $200. Spinu said Monday the republic is considering gas supplies from Romania or other EU countries, as well as from Ukraine, as an alternative.

"We have no right not to use alternative sources of gas supplies, including nearby - from Romania, from Ukraine," Grosu said on Pro tv channel.

He confirmed that the country is technically ready to receive gas not only from Russia.