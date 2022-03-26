Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Saturday that the EU leaders' pledge to negotiate gas prices on behalf of the bloc and its European neighbors would boost his country's energy resilience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Saturday that the EU leaders' pledge to negotiate gas prices on behalf of the bloc and its European neighbors would boost his country's energy resilience.

The Council of Europe agreed on Friday on voluntary common purchase of natural gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen in a bid to dampen soaring prices. Non-member Balkan states as well as Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine will be part of talks.

"We welcome the EUCO (European Council) decision to create a platform for common purchases of energy resources that will be open to the three associated partners, including Moldova.

This will strengthen further our energy resilience," Popescu said on social media.

The European Union has been struggling to end its dependence on Russian energy imports. Global energy prices began rising rapidly on the back of post-virus recovery in the second half of last year and accelerated further after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February.