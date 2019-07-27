Moldova Hopes to Get 25-30% Discount on Russian Gas Considering Its EUAU Membership- Dodon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon hopes to receive a 25-30 percent discount on Russian gas considering his country is an observer of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Dodon traveled to Moscow in mid-July to discuss the possibility of Moldova receiving discounts on Russian gas with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

"Moldova needs a discount of 25-30 percent on current gas imports, otherwise we will have to increase tariffs. Considering Moldova is an observer of the Eurasian Economic Union, my goal is to get a discount," the Moldovan president said.

Dodon added that the situation could get worse if on January 1, 2020, Russia stops transporting its gas to Europe through Ukraine.

Dodon met with Alexey Miller, head of Russia's Gazprom gas giant, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June. They agreed to start talks on gas supply and transit after the expiring of the 2008 gas deal on January 1, 2020.