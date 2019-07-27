UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Hopes To Get 25-30% Discount On Russian Gas Considering Its EUAU Membership- Dodon

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

Moldova Hopes to Get 25-30% Discount on Russian Gas Considering Its EUAU Membership- Dodon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon hopes to receive a 25-30 percent discount on Russian gas considering his country is an observer of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Dodon traveled to Moscow in mid-July to discuss the possibility of Moldova receiving discounts on Russian gas with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

"Moldova needs a discount of 25-30 percent on current gas imports, otherwise we will have to increase tariffs. Considering Moldova is an observer of the Eurasian Economic Union, my goal is to get a discount," the Moldovan president said.

Dodon added that the situation could get worse if on January 1, 2020, Russia stops transporting its gas to Europe through Ukraine.

Dodon met with Alexey Miller, head of Russia's Gazprom gas giant, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June. They agreed to start talks on gas supply and transit after the expiring of the 2008 gas deal on January 1, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe St. Petersburg Moldova January June Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

4 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

4 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

5 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

5 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

5 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.