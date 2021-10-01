Moldova hopes to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom on more favorable terms in the end of October, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Moldova hopes to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom on more favorable terms in the end of October, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday.

The preferential gas contract expired on Thursday. On the same day, Spinu said it was extended for one more month in order not to interrupt supplies.

"Next week, I will participate in the International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, I will continue negotiations with Gazprom. We expect to sign a long-term contract with Gazprom on more advantageous terms. In the end of October, we will either extend the contract or sign a new one," Spinu said at a briefing.

As a new contract is yet to be signed, Moldova will be purchasing Russian gas this month at a market price of $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to the previous $200, the official added.