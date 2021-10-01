UrduPoint.com

Moldova Hopes To Sign Long-Term Contract With Russia's Gazprom - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Moldova Hopes to Sign Long-Term Contract With Russia's Gazprom - Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova hopes to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom on more favorable terms in the end of October, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Moldova hopes to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom on more favorable terms in the end of October, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday.

The preferential gas contract expired on Thursday. On the same day, Spinu said it was extended for one more month in order not to interrupt supplies.

"Next week, I will participate in the International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, I will continue negotiations with Gazprom. We expect to sign a long-term contract with Gazprom on more advantageous terms. In the end of October, we will either extend the contract or sign a new one," Spinu said at a briefing.

As a new contract is yet to be signed, Moldova will be purchasing Russian gas this month at a market price of $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to the previous $200, the official added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia St. Petersburg Same Price Moldova October Gas Market

Recent Stories

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Resu ..

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote

27 seconds ago
 Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revo ..

Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revolution

28 seconds ago
 Tenders for 11 uplift projects to open on Oct 9

Tenders for 11 uplift projects to open on Oct 9

30 seconds ago
 UK butcher shortage fuels fears for Christmas food ..

UK butcher shortage fuels fears for Christmas food

33 seconds ago
 POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.