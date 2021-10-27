UrduPoint.com

Moldova Launches Third Tender For Purchase Of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas - Energocom

27th October, 2021

Moldova Launches Third Tender for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas - Energocom

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Moldova has announced a third tender for a trial purchase of 1.5 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the gas transmission system and analyze the possibility of supplying gas to the republic's border, Energocom said on Wednesday.

In October, Moldova held two similar tenders, as a result of which the country signed contracts for a trial purchase of 1 million cubic meters of gas both from the Polish company PGNiG and the Dutch company Vitol. The fuel cost is kept confidential.

"The National Commission for Exceptional Situations has requested Energocom to purchase gas to be supplied to the Moldovan border. Today Energocom invites suppliers to submit a proposal for a third tender, the purchase volume will amount to 1.5 million cubic meters," the statement published on the Energocom website said.

Moldova decided to purchase fuel in order to assess the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources, as well as to balance the low pressure in the gas supply system.

Parallel to this, earlier on Wednesday, the Moldovatransgaz company announced that Ukraine and Romania had lent gas to Moldova so that the country could balance the pressure in the gas transportation system.

On October 1, Russian energy giant Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. On October 6, the Moldovagaz company reported that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeded the supply of fuel from Russia, with possible consequences for electrical supply. On October 22, the country's parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.

