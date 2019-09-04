UrduPoint.com
Moldova Leader, Prime Minister To Discuss Economy, Gas In Moscow - Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova Leader, Prime Minister to Discuss Economy, Gas in Moscow - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Maia Sandu plan to visit Moscow in September to discuss economic relations and gas supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Shova said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our president Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Maia Sandu will leave for Moscow in the near future. Of course, they will talk about building long-term relations in matters of economic cooperation, including gas supply," Shova said.

