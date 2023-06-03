Moldova Manages to Overcome Inflationary Wave - Central Bank Chief

Moldova has overcome the recent inflationary wave thanks to harsh monetary policy measures taken by the authorities and will now begin to repair its national economy, Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Moldova has overcome the recent inflationary wave thanks to harsh monetary policy measures taken by the authorities and will now begin to repair its national economy, Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu said on Friday.

"Harsh monetary policy measures taken by the National Bank of Moldova have made it possible to overcome the inflationary wave faced by Moldova and move on to a downward path of inflation ... The easing of monetary conditions will lay the groundwork for the restart of the economy. A decrease in the level of inflation will ensure predictability and stability needed for economic activity, and the banking system is ready to provide financing for companies and the population," Armasu told reporters.

He added that Moldova had experienced significant economic and financial pressure in 2022, but in 2023, Chisinau would be able to repair the country's economy, including through consistent regulation and monitoring of the whole range of financial activities.

In 2022, Moldova faced a record level of inflation over the last 20 years, as it reached 33.97% in September year-on-year. This resulted in a significant increase in the cost of utilities and food in the country.