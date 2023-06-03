UrduPoint.com

Moldova Manages To Overcome Inflationary Wave - Central Bank Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Moldova Manages to Overcome Inflationary Wave - Central Bank Chief

Moldova has overcome the recent inflationary wave thanks to harsh monetary policy measures taken by the authorities and will now begin to repair its national economy, Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Moldova has overcome the recent inflationary wave thanks to harsh monetary policy measures taken by the authorities and will now begin to repair its national economy, Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu said on Friday.

"Harsh monetary policy measures taken by the National Bank of Moldova have made it possible to overcome the inflationary wave faced by Moldova and move on to a downward path of inflation ... The easing of monetary conditions will lay the groundwork for the restart of the economy. A decrease in the level of inflation will ensure predictability and stability needed for economic activity, and the banking system is ready to provide financing for companies and the population," Armasu told reporters.

He added that Moldova had experienced significant economic and financial pressure in 2022, but in 2023, Chisinau would be able to repair the country's economy, including through consistent regulation and monitoring of the whole range of financial activities.

In 2022, Moldova faced a record level of inflation over the last 20 years, as it reached 33.97% in September year-on-year. This resulted in a significant increase in the cost of utilities and food in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Chisinau Moldova September National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, ..

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, stabilise economy

3 minutes ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

39 minutes ago
 112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank thi ..

112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank this year: UN

6 minutes ago
 OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturda ..

OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturday Meeting - Saudi Energy Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.