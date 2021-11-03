(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Moldova may raise the issue of restructuring the Moldovagaz debt with Russian's Gazprom in the wake of an audit of the company's gas debt, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu has said.

"We do not have much time, we have to conduct the audit in 4-5 months. Then we will decide if there is a possibility of repaying the debt within five years. If not, we will have to negotiate with Gazprom and ask for debt restructuring," Spinu told the Moldova 1 broadcaster.

The minister stressed that the government denies any possibility of it assuming Moldovagaz's debt, saying that the issue should be settled between the two companies.

On October 22, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis. Late last week, the Moldovan authorities made a deal with Gazprom to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.