UrduPoint.com

Moldova May Ask Gazprom For Restructuring Of Moldovagaz's Debt Following Audit - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:20 AM

Moldova May Ask Gazprom for Restructuring of Moldovagaz's Debt Following Audit - Official

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Moldova may raise the issue of restructuring the Moldovagaz debt with Russian's Gazprom in the wake of an audit of the company's gas debt, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu has said.

"We do not have much time, we have to conduct the audit in 4-5 months. Then we will decide if there is a possibility of repaying the debt within five years. If not, we will have to negotiate with Gazprom and ask for debt restructuring," Spinu told the Moldova 1 broadcaster.

The minister stressed that the government denies any possibility of it assuming Moldovagaz's debt, saying that the issue should be settled between the two companies.

On October 22, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis. Late last week, the Moldovan authorities made a deal with Gazprom to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Energy Crisis Parliament Company Moldova May October Gas Government

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

2 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

3 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.