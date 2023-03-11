UrduPoint.com

Moldova May Emerge From Economic Crisis Earlier Than Other European States - IMF Official

March 11, 2023

Moldova will be able to emerge from the current economic crisis slightly earlier than its European peers, as Chisinau faced rising inflation before it struck the rest of Europe, Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund, Alfred Kammer, told Moldova's RliveTV broadcaster

Europe is currently going through a period of stalled economic growth, Kammer said, arguing that Moldova will be out of this crisis next year, "probably a bit earlier than the rest of Europe," as it was hit by inflation earlier than other European countries.

The official said that Moldova's national bank took the necessary steps to tame inflation earlier than other central banks across Europe, thus driving core inflation down.

In early February, Moldova's central bank cut its key interest rate by 3 points to 17%. According to central bank chief Octavian Armasu, inflation peaked in October 2022, when annual inflation hit 34%, the highest in 20 years.

