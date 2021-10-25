Moldova wants to conduct an independent audit to analyze its debt obligations to Russia's Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Moldova wants to conduct an independent audit to analyze its debt obligations to Russia's Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

Gazprom said this weekend that it can only continue supplying gas to Moldova when the country settles its over $700 million debt.

Otherwise, gas deliveries can stop on December 1.

"Commercial debt to Gazprom started accumulating in 1994. We are ready to discuss the debt problem, but we need an independent audit that will confirm this debt before we take on any obligations," Spinu said at a briefing.