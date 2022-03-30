Moldova Not Facing Gas Shortages, Has Issue With Pricing - Prime Minister

Moldova is not suffering from gas shortages as it has several supply sources, but the price of fuel on the international market is posing a problem, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Moldova is not suffering from gas shortages as it has several supply sources, but the price of fuel on the international market is posing a problem, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday.

"Moldova is not facing shortage of natural gas, our country has several sources of gas supply. The problem that Moldova does have is the price of gas at the international level," Gavrilita said at a briefing.

The prime minister said she plans to go to Berlin next week and meet with the country's partners to explore the possibility of receiving additional support to the republic during the energy crisis.

Gavrilita's opinion has been echoed by several Moldovan officials. The head of Moldovagaz SA, Vadim Ceban, said the purchase price of gas could exceed $1000 per cubic meter in an interview to the news Maker media agency.

Moldova is heavily dependent on gas imports and has a track record of failing to make payments on time. After long negotiations, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting November 1, on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.

Last November, the republic had problems with transferring funds for gas supplies and asked Gazprom to defer payment. Moldovagaz had the same problem once again in January, and the parliament declared a state of emergency for 60 days. A spokesman for Gazprom expressed concern that failure to pay could happen again in the future.