Moldova Not Planning To Refuse Russian Loan As Part Of Financial Support - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Moldova is not planning to stop negotiations on receiving Russia's 200 million euro ($216.6 million) loan as part of financial support for the country, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday.

On May 7, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the agreement on a previous loan of the same amount as unconstitutional. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said that he intended to resume negotiations with the Russian authorities on financial support.

"We do not refuse the Russian loan, the agreement that was signed by the government serves the interests of Moldova, and those irresponsible persons, who had protested it, caused serious damage to the republic.

We will not abandon the search for additional sources to cover the budget deficit, this is the only way that will allow the state to fulfill its duties," Chicu said at a press conference.

Dodon has previously said that Moldova could face serious economic problems if it did not receive the loan from Moscow to partially cover the state budget deficit, which is at nearly $900 million.

