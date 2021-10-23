Moldova Owes Russia $709Mln for Gas, Supplies Might Stop Without New Contract - Gazprom

A complex situation connected with Russian gas supplies to Moldova emerged only due to the authorities of the republic, and the debt for the gas supplies equals to $433 million, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A complex situation connected with Russian gas supplies to Moldova emerged only due to the authorities of the republic, and the debt for the gas supplies equals to $433 million, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Saturday.

"Currently, a complicated situation related to the Russian gas supplies to Moldova has emerged. Blame for it is completely on the Moldovan authorities. It is about the crisis of non-payment for Russian gas by Moldova," Kupriyanov said.

The official added that Moldova did not pay Russia for the gas supplied, leading to rise in debt.

"At the moment, the debt itself is $443 million, and given the delays in payments, the total debt is $709 million. Moldovan officials do not want to acknowledge the amount of the debt. Moldovan officials also do not like the gas price, though the pricing here is clear and transparent," Kupriyanov noted.

However, Gazprom is ready to extend the contract with Moldova provided the country pays out the debt, Kupriyanov said.