Moldova Paid $74Mln Debt to Gazprom - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Moldova paid off its debt to Gazprom in the amount of $74 million, national gas distributor Moldovagaz said.

On Thursday, the Moldovan parliament, at the request of the government, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt to Gazprom for gas received in October and November.

"JSC Moldovagaz transferred to PJSC Gazprom payment for natural gas consumed in October and the first half of November this year," the company said.