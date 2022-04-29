Moldova Preparing for Suspension of Russian Gas - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said that the authorities are preparing for a possible suspension of gas supplies from Russia and pledged that there will be fuel in the country in any scenario, but the price will become higher.

In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia's Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, which puts the country at risk of having supplies halted starting May 1. The government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.

"There are meetings and proceedings on the energy sector every day because this is the biggest problem. If Gazprom stops deliveries, then we have reserves in storage facilities on Romania's territory. Besides, we can buy part of the gas on the market, for which the authorities have been preparing. There will be gas, if not from Gazprom, then from other sources, but the price is very high," Sandu said on air of Rlive broadcaster.

The authorities would like to get rid of the risk of being left without gas. The price of fuel remains the key issue as it has significantly increased due to the situation in the region, according to Sandu.