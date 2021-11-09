Moldova Raises Gas Tariff From $235 to $536 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - Energy Regulator

Moldova has raised the average gas tariff from $235 to $536, the National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova (ANRE) said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Moldova has raised the average gas tariff from $235 to $536, the National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova (ANRE) said on Tuesday.

In late October, Chisinau and Russia's Gazprom agreed to extend the gas supply deal for five years.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said that the gas prices in November will be around $450 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The Moldovagas company has requested ANRE to increase the average gas tariff per 1,000 cubic meters from $235 to $536.

"The National Energy Regulatory Agency approves the preliminary tariff provided by the company Moldovagaz," the ANRE representative said.