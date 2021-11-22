Moldova Says Received No Warnings About Possible Interruption of Gas Supplies From Russia

The Moldovan authorities did not receive any notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies due to non-payment, the country's ministry of infrastructure told Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The Moldovan authorities did not receive any notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies due to non-payment, the country's ministry of infrastructure told Sputnik.

Earlier, Gazprom notified Moldova that it would stop supplying gas to it in 48 hours if does not receive the payment due today. The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfill its obligations.

"We have not received such a notification," the ministry said.

The Moldovan Infrastructure Ministry is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who negotiated recent gas supply deal with Gazprom.