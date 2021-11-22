UrduPoint.com

Moldova Says Received No Warnings About Possible Interruption Of Gas Supplies From Russia

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:33 PM

Moldova Says Received No Warnings About Possible Interruption of Gas Supplies From Russia

The Moldovan authorities did not receive any notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies due to non-payment, the country's ministry of infrastructure told Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The Moldovan authorities did not receive any notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies due to non-payment, the country's ministry of infrastructure told Sputnik.

Earlier, Gazprom notified Moldova that it would stop supplying gas to it in 48 hours if does not receive the payment due today. The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfill its obligations.

"We have not received such a notification," the ministry said.

The Moldovan Infrastructure Ministry is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who negotiated recent gas supply deal with Gazprom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Moldova Gas From

Recent Stories

US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve on Tuesday in ..

US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve on Tuesday in Concert With Other Nations - R ..

3 minutes ago
 US Critical Infrastructure Companies Should Stay V ..

US Critical Infrastructure Companies Should Stay Vigilant During Holidays - Cybe ..

3 minutes ago
 US Lands on List of 'Backsliding' Democracies Alon ..

US Lands on List of 'Backsliding' Democracies Alongside India, Brazil - Report

3 minutes ago
 How Southgate's courage and communication transfor ..

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh visits Dunya News to condole demise of Ghu ..

Farrukh visits Dunya News to condole demise of Ghumman's father

3 minutes ago
 Fertiliser review committee to take strict action ..

Fertiliser review committee to take strict action against hoarders

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.