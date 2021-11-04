Moldova Says Will Not Refuse to Implement 3rd EU Energy Package Over New Deal With Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The new contract on gas supplies between Russian energy giant Gazprom and Moldova does not mean that Chisinau will refuse to implement the third energy package approved by the European Union, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday.

In 2010, Moldova committed to implementing the EU's third energy package. The document stipulates that Moldovagaz should separate its subsidiary Moldovatransgaz and transfer the gas transportation infrastructure to it. Other suppliers will also be entitled to use this infrastructure. However, at talks with Gazprom in late October, Moldova agreed to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia which prohibits the reorganization of Moldovagaz until the country's gas debt is paid off.

"The contract with Gazprom does not mean that we refuse to implement the third energy package. Much will depend on the agreement in the field of energy, which will be signed by Moldova and Russia," Gavrilita said, as broadcast by Jurnal tv channel.

The agreement will specify in detail how Moldovagaz will function in the future, the official said, adding it is now necessary to study whether the contract with Gazprom and the agreement with Russia will prevent other suppliers from entering the Moldovan energy market.

After the contract with Gazprom was announced, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said the implementation of the EU's third energy package would be postponed for about a year.

The EU package, which went into effect in 2009, aims at liberalizing the bloc's electricity and gas market. It restricts vertically integrated companies' right to own and operate energy transmission networks from outside. Thus, the EU attempted to separate the businesses of selling and transporting gas, allow new players to enter the market, and reduce energy prices.