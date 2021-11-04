UrduPoint.com

Moldova Says Will Not Refuse To Implement 3rd EU Energy Package Over New Deal With Gazprom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Moldova Says Will Not Refuse to Implement 3rd EU Energy Package Over New Deal With Gazprom

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The new contract on gas supplies between Russian energy giant Gazprom and Moldova does not mean that Chisinau will refuse to implement the third energy package approved by the European Union, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday.

In 2010, Moldova committed to implementing the EU's third energy package. The document stipulates that Moldovagaz should separate its subsidiary Moldovatransgaz and transfer the gas transportation infrastructure to it. Other suppliers will also be entitled to use this infrastructure. However, at talks with Gazprom in late October, Moldova agreed to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia which prohibits the reorganization of Moldovagaz until the country's gas debt is paid off.

"The contract with Gazprom does not mean that we refuse to implement the third energy package. Much will depend on the agreement in the field of energy, which will be signed by Moldova and Russia," Gavrilita said, as broadcast by Jurnal tv channel.

The agreement will specify in detail how Moldovagaz will function in the future, the official said, adding it is now necessary to study whether the contract with Gazprom and the agreement with Russia will prevent other suppliers from entering the Moldovan energy market.

After the contract with Gazprom was announced, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said the implementation of the EU's third energy package would be postponed for about a year.

The EU package, which went into effect in 2009, aims at liberalizing the bloc's electricity and gas market. It restricts vertically integrated companies' right to own and operate energy transmission networks from outside. Thus, the EU attempted to separate the businesses of selling and transporting gas, allow new players to enter the market, and reduce energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia European Union Chisinau Moldova October Gas Market TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

36 minutes ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

54 minutes ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

54 minutes ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

1 hour ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

1 hour ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.