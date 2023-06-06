UrduPoint.com

Moldova Signs $55 Million Loan Agreement With World Bank - Agriculture Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Moldova Signs $55 Million Loan Agreement With World Bank - Agriculture Ministry

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the main lending institution of the World Bank, will provide a $55 million loan to Moldova for the development of agriculture, the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry said in a statement

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the main lending institution of the World Bank, will provide a $55 million loan to Moldova for the development of agriculture, the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

A relevant agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea and World Bank Country Manager for Moldova Inguna Dobraja.

Earlier, the World Bank reported that its Board of Executive Directors approved the allocation of $55 million to finance the Agriculture Governance, Growth and Resilience Investment (AGGRI) project for Moldova.

"Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea and World Bank Country Manager for Moldova Inguna Dobraja today signed a loan agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the implementation of the Agriculture Governance, Growth and Resilience Investment (AGGRI) project.

The financing program is worth $55 million and will be implemented in our country until 2029," the Agriculture Ministry said.

Investment will in particular be directed to the development of low-efficient areas of agriculture, the creation of jobs and market opportunities, the introduction of sustainable agricultural practices and the promotion of environmentally friendly production.

Since Moldova joined the World Bank in 1992, more than $1.3 billion has been allocated to Moldova.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister World Bank Agriculture Bank Vladimir Putin Moldova Market Agreement Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

13 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

13 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

13 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

13 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

13 minutes ago
 131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games i ..

131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games in Algeria

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.