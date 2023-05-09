Moldova Signs Connecting Europe Facility Agreement, Advances to EU Single Market - EC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Lilia Dabija and EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean signed an agreement on associating Moldova to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The agreement, which brings Moldova closer to entering EU single market, was signed in Chisinau in the presence of Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean, the EC stated.

"This agreement will enable Moldovan project promoters to apply for EU funding for projects of common interest in the transport, energy and digital realms, improving the country's connectivity with its EU neighbors. It will support Moldova's integration within the EU Single Market, promote growth, jobs and competitiveness," the statement read.

The newly signed agreement will provide Chisinau with new opportunities, such as applying for funding for Moldovan authorities and companies, or for Moldovan infrastructure projects to acquire status of Project of Mutual Interest under EU energy infrastructure rules. Moreover, support for connectivity projects, such as Gigabit and mobile 5G networks, will be provided by CEF Digital for creating a sustainable and fast infrastructure between EU and Moldova.

The Connecting Europe Facility is a program promoting ecological transportation, green energy and digitalization across Europe. For 2021-2027, the program envisages supporting European transport, energy and digital projects and infrastructure through grants amounting to 33.6 billion Euros ($37 billion).