UrduPoint.com

Moldova Signs Connecting Europe Facility Agreement, Advances To EU Single Market - EC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Moldova Signs Connecting Europe Facility Agreement, Advances to EU Single Market - EC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Lilia Dabija and EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean signed an agreement on associating Moldova to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The agreement, which brings Moldova closer to entering EU single market, was signed in Chisinau in the presence of Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean, the EC stated.

"This agreement will enable Moldovan project promoters to apply for EU funding for projects of common interest in the transport, energy and digital realms, improving the country's connectivity with its EU neighbors. It will support Moldova's integration within the EU Single Market, promote growth, jobs and competitiveness," the statement read.

The newly signed agreement will provide Chisinau with new opportunities, such as applying for funding for Moldovan authorities and companies, or for Moldovan infrastructure projects to acquire status of Project of Mutual Interest under EU energy infrastructure rules. Moreover, support for connectivity projects, such as Gigabit and mobile 5G networks, will be provided by CEF Digital for creating a sustainable and fast infrastructure between EU and Moldova.

The Connecting Europe Facility is a program promoting ecological transportation, green energy and digitalization across Europe. For 2021-2027, the program envisages supporting European transport, energy and digital projects and infrastructure through grants amounting to 33.6 billion Euros ($37 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Mobile Chisinau Moldova 5G Market National University Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

32 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

2 hours ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

2 hours ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.