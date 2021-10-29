(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of 1.5 million cubic meters of gas immediately from the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, the government's agency for public property said on Thursday.

Earlier, Moldova held three similar tenders. The first was won by Poland's PGNiG, the second by Dutch company Vitol, the third again by PGNiG and Switzerland's DXT Commodities.

"Ukrainian company Naftogaz has become the winner of the fourth round of Energocom's tender for the purchase of 1.5 million cubic meters of gas," the statement says.

On October 1, Russia's Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. Moldovagaz reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeded the supply of fuel from Russia, which might also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 22, the country's parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis to quickly allocate funds from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.